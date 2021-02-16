NORFOLK - Warming up with a wood-burning fire this winter could bring some unwanted guests.
Extension Educator for Madison, Pierce, and Antelope Counties Wayne Ohnesorg says firewood is sometimes infested with wood-boring insects.
He says keeping firewood inside will warm up the dormant bugs.
Ohnesorg says most of the time, these insects are harmless, and it’s recommend keeping the wood outdoors, so that the colder temperatures will keep the insects that might be in that wood inactive.
He says just bring in only the amount of wood that you’re going to burn.