A Redheaded ash borer can be found inside firewood.
(photo from Nebraska Extension)

NORFOLK - Warming up with a wood-burning fire this winter could bring some unwanted guests.

Extension Educator for Madison, Pierce, and Antelope Counties Wayne Ohnesorg says firewood is sometimes infested with wood-boring insects.

He says keeping firewood inside will warm up the dormant bugs.

Ohnesorg says most of the time, these insects are harmless, and it’s recommend keeping the wood outdoors, so that the colder temperatures will keep the insects that might be in that wood inactive.

He says just bring in only the amount of wood that you’re going to burn.

Tags

In other news

Nebraska tomato plant pleads guilty in immigration case

Nebraska tomato plant pleads guilty in immigration case

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Federal prosecutors for Nebraska say a northern Nebraska tomato-growing and packing plant accused of hiring people living in the country illegally has pleaded guilty, as has the owner of an area restaurant accused of supplying illegal workers.

Nebraska state officials issue warning about COVID-19

Nebraska state officials issue warning about COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — State officials have issued a warning for people in Nebraska who recently traveled to one of 10 countries that have experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 and are asking them to self-report to state or local public health officials.