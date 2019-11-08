NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved adding a stop sign as part of a new development in town.
Police Chief Don Miller told council members the stop sign in question is to control westbound traffic at the intersection of West Madison Avenue and South 40th Street.
Miller said the sign is part of the Fountain Point development.
"It is a “T” intersection so it makes sense to place a stop sign for westbound traffic. It was part of the original engineering plan and just part of the development."
The council voted unanimously to add the stop sign.