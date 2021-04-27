NORFOLK - A stolen vehicle investigation led to multiple arrests Monday evening.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police officers had contact with 36-year-old Sean Martinson during the investigation.
He was accompanied by a female that verbally identified herself as Autumn Roca.
Martinson had an active Howard County arrest warrant for several traffic offenses. He was taken into custody but later released on bond.
Officers also knew that Martinson should be traveling with a female identified as 33-year-old Brittany Pasch of St. Paul Nebraska. Pasch has an active Wisconsin arrest warrant for burglary.
The female produced an ID with the name of Autumn Roca on it however, the photo and physical description did not match. After further questioning, she confirmed that she was Pasch and she was aware of the Wisconsin warrant.
Pasch was placed under arrest for criminal impersonation. In a subsequent search of Pasch, officers recovered a used syringe that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Also located was a prescription bottle of Clonazepam pills with the name of another female on them. These pills are a Class IV controlled substance.
Pasch was then also arrested for possession of a controlled substance. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.