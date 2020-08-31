PIERCE - A stolen ATV was recovered after a drug arrest in rural Pierce County Friday morning.
According to Nebraska State Patrol Public Relations Director Cody Thomas, troopers and investigators arrested 49-year-old Roger Weichman of Newman Grove for possession of methamphetamine after contacting him in a pickup that was stopped in rural Pierce County.
During the ongoing investigation, troopers located an ATV that had previously been reported stolen from Knox County.
Additional potentially stolen items were located in the vehicle, which was discovered on Saturday.
Weichman was lodged in Pierce County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.