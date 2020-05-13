WASHINGTON D.C. - COVID-19 has turned agriculture upside down and that includes commodity markets.
Benjamin Kasch is an account executive for Bower Trading and says COVID-19 has made things more difficult for the agriculture industry, which was struggling long before the outbreak began.
“That makes farmers rethink what this means out ahead for their livelihoods, their profitability. Right now, a lot of these commodities are not profitable. Some of the market systems are broken, the chain of supply has to be shifted to where the demand’s at now, away from restaurants and towards the retail counter at the grocery store, so that’s what we’re working with.”
The COVID-19 lockdown has even affected overseas markets as well. Kasch says as far as the Midwest goes, we’re really concerned about this corn market.
He says the ethanol industry is basically at a halt, looking for any kind of uptick here in demand or future demand, which just hasn’t come.