NEW YORK, NY - Caring for a family member with Alzheimer’s can be stressful, especially during the holiday season.
President and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America Chuck Fuschillo tells News Talk WJAG, they have six tips to help caregivers reduce holiday stress.
Fuschillo says you need to live a healthy life.
"We always encourages caregivers to exercise 30 minutes a day as that helps reduce stress. It's one of the best known techniques for reducing stress, maintaining your health, and revitalizing energy back into yourself. Also eating well and having a healthy diet is critically important."
Fuschillo says you need to make time for yourself because if you don’t, you could risk caregiver burnout.
He says one of the most important tips is asking for help as family, friends, community, and professional caregivers can all lend a helping hand in different ways.
Fuschillo says if you are struggling you can call their free confidential helpline staffed by licensed social workers at (866) 232-8484.