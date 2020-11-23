LINCOLN - With the recent surge of coronavirus cases in Nebraska, contact tracers have been running behind schedule.
During a press conference at the Capitol Friday, Chief Data Strategist for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Ashley Newmyer said there are 2,600 people contact tracers have yet to call or talk to.
To chip away at that backlog, Newmyer said they have reduced the number of questions asked and the number of call attempts from five to two.
She said they have temporarily suspended calling close contacts and instead ask those positive with the virus to inform the close contacts themselves.
Newmyer said they’re also increasing their contact tracing staff as they’ve hired North End Teleservices.
"The addition of North End Teleservices is also to support us as we go through the holiday season. This will allow some of the staff to take some much deserved time off to be with their families over the holidays. For the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday next week, PRC and DHHS staff will be continuing to to call people who test positive for COVID-19."
She said a text feature has also gone live so if you test positive, you will receive a text from a contact tracer to expect their call.