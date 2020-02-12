Stenger to head Northeast Nebraska Workforce Initiative

OMAHA – In its ongoing effort across the state addressing Nebraska’s workforce needs, the Aksarben Foundation announces the addition of an Executive Director for Growing Together its Northeast Nebraska Workforce Initiative.
Angie Stenger, formerly General Manager of Flood Communications, officially began her new role this week as Executive Director.
After two previous Town Hall events discussing this initiative openly with the surrounding communities, the Aksarben Foundation will be hosting a Summit for IT professionals March 5th, at Northeast Nebraska Community College’s Lifelong Learning Center in Norfolk which will serve as Angie Stenger’s first formal event as Executive Director.
“We are very excited to be growing our team and effort in Northeast Nebraska with the addition of Angie Stenger,” says Sandra Reding, Aksarben Foundation president.
“This work we began across Nebraska in 2018 is gaining momentum and taking shape. We feel very fortunate to align our leadership with industry experts and regional influencers to ensure each of these committees receives the support needed to have a measurable impact helping them move the needle toward reversing this workforce shortage.”
“The Aksarben Foundation is proud to add someone of Angie’s caliber to the Workforce Development effort for Northeast Nebraska. Her work will not only benefit the residents of Norfolk and the broader region, but truly the entire state as we bolster the workforce in this critical part of Nebraska,” adds Terry Kroeger, Chairman of the Aksarben Foundation Board of Governors.
For additional information on this regional workforce initiative and the other work Aksarben is doing across the state, please visit aksarben.org and growingtogetherne.com.