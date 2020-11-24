Stay vigilant over holiday

LINCOLN - As the Thanksgiving holiday draws near, state officials are reminding you to remain vigilant in helping stop the spread of COVID-19.
During Governor Pete Ricketts’ press briefing Monday, he said there are 976 COVID-19 patients in Nebraska hospitals.
Chief Medical Officer Gary Anthone said with it “Public Health Thank You Day,” it’s important to recognize those who have been working day in and day out since January.
Anthone added just like the flooding of 2019, Nebraskans must pull together.
"We need to save lives by reducing the transmission of the virus. we need to limit our person to person interactions, wear a mask, watch your distance, wash your hands, and avoid the three C's - crowded places, close contact, and other confined spaces. There is no doubt we are living in extremely challenging times."
Anthone said the next few weeks will shape the course of the pandemic's history in Nebraska.
Ricketts again reiterated if 25-percent of hospital capacity is COVID-19 patients, he will issue stricter directed health measures.