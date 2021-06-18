NORFOLK - Farmers have begun irrigating for the summer and it’s important you’re practicing center pivot safety.
Extension educator Aaron Nygren says pivot irrigation systems have several potential hazards, so personal safety is a priority.
"The most common source of danger with center pivots is electricity. Given that 480 Volt power is being used, care needs to be taken as electrical accidents can easily result in death."
Nygren says you need to maintain driveshaft covers to avoid entanglement.
He says falls are another concern when working on pivots. Never climb on a pivot if it is running or wet.