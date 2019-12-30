NORFOLK - Even during the coldest weather, there's unsafe ice on nearly every body of water in the state.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission wants to remind you to stay safe when out ice fishing.
Ralph Wall says never venture out onto ice until it’s certain the ice is a safe thickness.
"They always talk about a four, six, eight rule. Four for one, six for two, eight if you're starting to bring out heavier equipment out there. The ice thickness is the first thing, and you can kind of test that as you venture out with something that's called a spud bar or an ice chisel. You can kind of chop away and test thicknesses as you go out. You don't have to be out in the center of the lake, sometimes being a little closer and maybe even close to some vegetation might even be helpful."
Wall says make sure you’re wearing proper clothing as well. He adds the key to staying warm is layering.
Wall says also never go ice fishing alone and if it’s your first time go with someone who’s done it before.