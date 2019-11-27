Stay safe this Thanksgiving

LINCOLN - Thanksgiving is an opportunity to enjoy time with family and friends, to be grateful and reflect on what’s important.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has some tips to support your efforts for a healthy and safe holiday season.
Leah Bucco-White says as you prepare holiday meals, prevent food-related illness and burns.
"Wash hands often. Wash your cutting boards, dishes, utensils and counter tops with hot soapy water after preparing each food item. Avoid cross-contamination by keeping raw meat, poultry, seafood and eggs away from ready-to-eat foods and eating surfaces. Do not leave perishable foods out for more than two hours. Refrigerate promptly."
Bucco-White says also keep hot food away from little hands, and use the back burner of the stove and make sure pot handles, dishes and pans aren’t close to the edge of the stove, counter or table.