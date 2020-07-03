Stay safe this holiday weekend

LINCOLN - The Fourth of July holiday weekend can be a fun for you to spend with friends and family, and you’re reminded to stay safe.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has some safety tips for you.
Leah Bucco-White says when you’re enjoying the summer weather, remember to protect yourself from the sun and bug bites.
"Use sunscreen that is at least SPF 15 and has UVA and UVB protection. Use bug spray. Wear light colored, loose fitting clothing. Do frequent tick checks after being outdoors. Drink lots of water and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink. Avoid heatstroke-related injury and death by never leaving a child or pet alone in a car."
Bucco-White says also have a responsible adult supervise children swimming or playing in or around water.
She adds always have children swim with a buddy, and no matter how strong of a swimmer you are, never swim alone.