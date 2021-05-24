LINCOLN - Warmer weather means more people will be looking to head out to the water.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission want to remind you to be safe when out paddling.
Alex Duryea says you need to make sure you wear a life jacket.
"In Nebraska, every vessel, except sailboards, must carry a wearable life jacket for each person on board, and every person on board age 12 and under must wear a life jacket."
Duryea says also paddle in pairs or with a group to avoid the risk to any individual in the event of an emergency.
He says it’s always a great idea to seek out training from a qualified paddling instructor.
For more information go to OutdoorNebraska.Gov.