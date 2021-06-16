LINCOLN - Last week was a tragic one on Nebraska roadways as 15 people lost their lives in traffic accidents.
Cody Thomas with the Nebraska State Patrol says they’re urging all motorists to travel safely this summer.
Thomas says every accident is different, but there are things you can do to reduce the potential for serious injury.
"Put the phone down. Let's avoid distractions in any way we can, always drive sober, follow the posted speed limits, and obey those traffic safety laws. Those are the constant messages that we at the state patrol, other law enforcement agencies, and Department of Transportation are always sharing."
Thomas says remember to plan your trip in advance, practice patience, and to always buckle up.
Any motorist who needs assistance on the road or would like to report a dangerous driver can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55.