NORFOLK - Big Bang Boom is this weekend and this year’s show is going to be a drive-in-style fireworks show shot on the grounds of Northeast Community College.
Troy Uhlir is on the committee and says with the change they’re asking everyone is be patient when heading out and leaving the college especially with the current construction on Benjamin Avenue.
"I encourage people to pull up the Northeast website and look at the map. There are a lot of parking lots on that campus. I mean none of them will be bad spots because we're going to put this show way up in the air. I would suggest that if you pull in (to Northeast lots), keep driving further back into the campus."
Uhlir says they do expect some people to congregate along the flood control and if you choose to watch from there be respectful to the private property owners.
He adds you need to make sure you dispose of any trash you may as well.
The college parking areas will open at 7 p.m. Saturday, and the fireworks are slated to begin at 9:45.