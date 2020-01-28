LINCOLN - As we get deeper into the new year, some may want to clean around the house and you’re reminded to clean out your medicine cabinet.
Sarah Hunter with the Nebraska Pharmacists Association says removing leftover medication from your home can help prevent accidental poisonings or medication misuse.
Hunter says the Nebraska MEDS initiative has seen great success.
"We see medication every day. We get returns about every month and we are steadily increasing as the initiative takes off and more people become aware. We've been statewide since 2016, and since then we've been fortunate enough to collect over 100,000 pounds of medication hitting about 110,000 pounds this year."
Hunter says over 300 Nebraska MEDS pharmacies across the state will take back prescription and over-the-counter medications free of charge, no questions asked, for safe and legal disposal.
She says also when flushed, put down the drain, or thrown in the trash, the medications can contaminate water supplies.
For more information go to LeftOverMeds.com.