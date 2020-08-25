NORFOLK - A peer-run wellness center focused on mental health and substance use challenges will be launching a new statewide warm line.
Tommy Newcombe is with the Connection Project in Norfolk and says the new service is thanks in part to a $75,000 Community CARES Response and Recovery Grant.
Newcombe says the warm line will be both peer run and available 24/7.
He says trained specialists will provide telephone-based peer support to help individuals from across Nebraska cope with anxiety, depression, and when necessary and appropriate refer individuals to emergency mental health services.
Newcombe says with the COVID-19 there is so much in the world that is different now including the isolation which can be deadly to those dealing with mental health or addiction challenges.
Volunteers are being sought for the warm line and if you’re interested reach out the Connection Project in Norfolk.