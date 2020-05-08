LINCOLN - Every year VFW’s and Legion Clubs across Nebraska host special Memorial Day programs, but those won’t be able to be held this year because of coronavirus restrictions.
So Nebraskans can still honor those who served, a virtual Memorial Day program will be held and can be watched on Nebraska Educational Television.
John Hilgert, Director of the Nebraska Department of Veterans' Affairs said it’s been very widely received and a lot of people are looking forward to it.
Hilgert said the virtual observance will begin at 8 A.M. in the Capitol rotunda.
"There will be a single very large candle on a candle stick that will represent all of the fallen. That candle will be surrounded by flowers and in an arc around that candle will be our various service flags. Then at each end of the arc there will be guard sentinels standing guard over the flame."
Hilgert said the guard sentinels will be changed out every 30 minutes throughout the day until the end of the program at 8 P.M.
He said Legion Clubs, VFWs, and DAVs can sign up to send two members from their post to stand guard over the flame. The sign up is on a first come first serve basis.