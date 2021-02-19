NORFOLK - Public safety communications equipment will soon be enhanced after approval of a memorandum of understanding.
Earlier this week, Public Safety Director Shane Weidner presented to the Norfolk City Council the agreement which allows the placement of Nebraska Regional Interoperable Network equipment on the City’s communications tower.
"Which then links to a series of towers across the State of Nebraska. This is used for data transfer for public safety information. Anything from backup 911 systems to video arraignments. It's only for public safety and it's very protected infrastructure.
Weidner says there is a possibility private vendors may be able to have equipment placed on the tower in the future.
The council voted unanimously to approve the memorandum of understanding.