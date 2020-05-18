Statewide flyover set for Monday

LINCOLN - The Nebraska Air National Guard will conduct a flyover salute to healthcare professionals and all Nebraskans responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release, the flight plan includes more than 30 Nebraska hospitals in communities spanning nearly the entire state.
The flyover over area health facilities will take place between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
The flyover of St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point is tentatively scheduled for 10:45 a.m., followed by Stanton Family Medicine at 10:53 a.m. and Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk at 10:57 a.m.
A 155th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker, based out of the Lincoln Air National Guard base, will fly above the health care facilities at an altitude between 1,000 and 1,500 feet and speed of more than 200 miles per hour.