In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his officials have been in frequent contact with President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming administration making the case for a long disputed oil pipeline that reports say Biden will cancel on his first day in office. 

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Attorneys general from 21 states are suing to overturn President Joe Biden's cancellation of the contentious Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada.

Led by Ken Paxton of Texas and Austin Knudsen of Montana, the states said in Wednesday's court filing that Biden overstepped his authority when he blocked the 1,200-mile long pipeline on his first day in office.

The attorneys general say Congress should have the final say on the project.

The pipeline would carry crude from western Canada's oil sands region to Gulf Coast refineries.

Biden cancelled its permit over longstanding concerns that burning the crude would make climate change worse.

