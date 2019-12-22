OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 62-year-old Omaha man was killed when a car struck him while he was crossing the street.
Police say Cecil Redden died from the injuries he sustained just before 6 p.m. Saturday.
Redden was crossing the street in the middle of a block when a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado struck him. He was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.
Authorities say Redden was not in a designated crosswalk, and speed and alcohol were not considered factors in the crash.
The driver was identified as 58-year-old William Minturn, also of Omaha.