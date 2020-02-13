PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A 19-year-old has been given 45 to 55 years in prison for the shooting death of a man at a Sarpy County apartment complex.

Court records say Dakota Pirruccello, of Omaha, was sentenced Tuesday. He'd pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and using a firearm to kill 23-year-old Brian Faeller, who also was known as Brian Faeller-Crom.

Prosecutors had lowered a first-degree murder charge in return for Pirruccello's pleas.

The Omaha man and at least two other people were involved in trying to rob Faeller on Jan. 15 at his southern Bellevue apartment when the violence broke out.

