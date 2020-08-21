OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Prosecutors have ruled that the May death of a man at the hands of his roommate, who used a wrestling move to subdue him, was justified.

The Douglas County Attorney’s Office has ruled 42-year-old Calvin Strong's death a justifiable homicide.

Police were called to Strong's home on May 29 and found Strong's 39-year-old roommate holding him down with a wrestling move called a “half nelson." S

trong was unresponsive when police arrived, and he later died at a hospital.

Prosecutors say an investigation determined that Strong had kicked in his roommate's bedroom door and assaulted him, and that the roommate acted in defense of his own life.

