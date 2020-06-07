OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man was arrested after stealing a bulldozer from a construction site and telling a 911 dispatcher that he was headed to Omaha to protest.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday that 39-year-old Chad Thiessen said he planned to “deliver a message to the world about all the corruption and false information the media and government are communicating." He also said people should “stay out of his way.”

Deputies arrived as the bulldozer was being driven on the grassy shoulder of U.S. 75 near the Plattsmouth Airport and eventually convinced him to exit the vehicle.

