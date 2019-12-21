Worker killed in construction accident in downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) —  Police say a man has died in a construction accident at a downtown Lincoln parking garage.

The accident happened Friday afternoon on the top floor of the garage. Police Capt. Todd Kocian says a construction worker was assembling a metal form for a wall when the form fell on him.

Police had not identified the man killed by mid-morning Saturday.

A condominium complex is being built next to the garage, and the top floor of the garage is being used as a staging area for construction crews working on the project.

