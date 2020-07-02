ALDA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in south-central Nebraska say a 21-year-old Wood River man has died in a two-vehicle crash.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Wednesday afternoon on a rural road near Alda, killing Alexander Schneberger.

Investigators say Schneberger was driving a pickup truck southbound on the county road while the truck experienced mechanical issues.

Officials say another pickup truck, also southbound, crested a curved hill in the road and crashed into the back of Schneberger's disabled truck.

Schneberger was taken to a Grand Island hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officials did not report injuries for the 54-year-old driver of the other truck.

Tags

In other news

Former longtime Boys Town leader who oversaw expansion dies

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Former longtime Boys Town director Rev. Val Peter has died at age 85 Peter oversaw a significant expansion of Boys Town’s programs during his tenure but still managed to connect personally with many of the children who lived at the home’s campus just outside Omaha.

Nebraska's largest school district reveals fall reopen plan

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's largest school district has announced it will open up in-person classes a week earlier than planned and require all students, staff and others to wear masks on school grounds to try to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.