LYMAN, Neb. (AP) - Authorities have identified a woman whose body was found in a western Nebraska ravine, next to her vehicle.
The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that the body of 59-year-old Cynthia Magee, of Lyman, was in about 3 feet of water when spotted by searchers on Monday.
She'd last been seen leaving her workplace in Morrill around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. She texted her roommate early Monday morning that she was "in a swamp." The sleeping roommate didn't see the message until later.
A helicopter crew on Monday spotted the woman's vehicle, which couldn't be seen by drivers passing by.
An autopsy found no significant injuries or indication of foul play. Officials say it appears Magee's death was accidental. A final determination is pending toxicology results.