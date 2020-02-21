OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a woman who told authorities that she intended to shoot co-workers at the Omaha veterans hospital.
U.S. District Court records say Tina Hardin has pleaded not guilty to a charge of influencing, impeding or retaliating against a federal official by threats.
The records say Hardin had been working as a hospital shuttle bus driver.
The records say Hardin, who is black, said she was a victim of racism at the hospital. She also said she wanted to hurt a manager who gave her a bad appraisal.