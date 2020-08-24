OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say a woman killed in a western Iowa crash last week was an Omaha elementary school educator.
Fifty six-year-old Cathy Vazquez, of Omaha, was killed in the Friday evening crash in Crescent.
Pottawattamie County Sheriff's investigators say Vazquez was driving north along Old Lincoln Highway when an oncoming car crossed the center line and hit her car head-on. Vazquez was rushed to an Omaha hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Vazquez was a special education paraprofessional at Saddlebrook Elementary School in Omaha.
Investigators say the 21-year-old driver of the other car also was injured and taken to an Omaha hospital.