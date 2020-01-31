Woman going to prison for stealing thousands from employer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln woman is going to prison for stealing thousands of dollars from her employer in nearby Denton.

Thirty-nine-year-old Amy Spencer was sentenced Thursday to two years. She'd pleaded no contest to theft by deception and to income tax evasion.

After Spencer quit her office manager job at Midcon Underground Construction in November 2018, an accountant was hired to review the company books.

Court documents say the review showed Spencer had used a company credit card to make more than 1,000 purchases for her own benefit.

The records say Spencer acknowledged to an investigator making personal purchases with the company card.

