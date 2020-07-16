MALMO, Neb. (AP) — A woman was found stabbed to death in the small eastern Nebraska community of Malmo.
The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office reported the death about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to the Nebraska State Patrol.
The woman, who was stabbed several times, was later identified as 27-year-old Kayla Matulka. She lived at the home where her body was found.
The state patrol says the investigation was continuing and that investigators didn’t believe there was a threat to the public.
Malmo is a village of about 120 people, located 34 miles north of Lincoln.