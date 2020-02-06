LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A woman died Wednesday morning in a two-car crash on a snowy road south of Lincoln.
The crash happened when a northbound pickup truck driven by 39-year-old Jamie Bauman, of Martell, went out of control on Highway 77.
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says the pickup crossed the grass median and entered the southbound lanes, striking a sport utility vehicle driven by 25-year-old Cassidy Clement, of Lincoln.
Bauman died at the crash site. Clement was taken to a Lincoln hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.