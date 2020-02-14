BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A woman accused of stealing from a Beatrice insurance agency has been fined $400.
Gage County Court records say Nicole Nelson paid the fine Thursday. The 45-year-old had pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor theft charge. She originally was charged with felony theft.
Her attorney said during a hearing Thursday that initial reports of how much money Nelson had stolen from Penner Insurance were severely exaggerated.
It was alleged that one of Penner's accounts had a discrepancy of more than $112,000.
Her attorney says authorities now think the money was never actually taken from the account.