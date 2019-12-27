Woman accused of making counterfeit money gets probation

YORK, Neb. (AP) — A 44-year-old woman has been given three years of probation for making counterfeit money.

Stacy Morgan, a transient, was sentenced Monday. She'd pleaded no contest to forgery after making a deal with prosecutors, who dropped a drug charge.

She was arrested in August by officers investigating a report of a man trying to pass counterfeit money at a York store.

The man was a truck driver, and he told officers he'd gotten the money from a woman he was with: Morgan.

A search of the man's truck turned up drugs and nearly $2,300 in counterfeit bills. 

