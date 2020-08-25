SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in western Nebraska say a Mitchell man has died in a crash near Scottsbluff.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 26 just west of Scottsbluff, killing 34-year-old Joshua Green.

Investigators say Green had been driving a large sport utility vehicle when he drove onto the shoulder, overcorrected and hit an embankment.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office says Green had been involved in a confrontation and had reportedly threatened to stab another person before he left the scene in the SUV.

Authorities were searching for the SUV when the crash occurred.

