OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A western Nebraska man has been sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison for illegally dumping hazardous waste at sites around south-central Nebraska.
Federal prosecutors say 44-year-old Edward Miller was a resident of Sidney in October 2017 when he loaded a truck and flatbed trailer with pesticides and other chemicals from a warehouse at Renkoski Property Development in Sidney.
Investigators say he then drove east and dumped the chemicals at three undeveloped sites along a county road south of Aurora.
Federal Environmental Protection Agency investigators say Miller did not have a permit to dump the waste.
In addition to 33 months in federal prison, Miller also was sentenced Monday to probation and ordered to pay $25,471 in restitution.