NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Residents in parts of western and central Nebraska who saw tornadoes and strong storms last week could be in for another round.
The National Weather Service says the risk of severe weather is enhanced for the area Monday night as a cold front slams into hot air over the region.
The service says a swath of the state from the southwestern corner up to north-central Nebraska is likely to see winds of up to 70 mph, large hail and frequent lightning from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Cities in the storms' path include North Platte, Kearney, Imperial, Ogallala and Thedford.