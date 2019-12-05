Waverly man charged under Nebraska's new `revenge porn' law

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A southeastern Nebraska man has been charged under a new law that makes it a crime to post pornographic images of others without their permission or to use the images for blackmail.

Nineteen-year-old Hayden Butcher, of Waverly, was in Lancaster County Court on Wednesday after being charged under Nebraska’s “revenge porn” law, enacted earlier this year.

Investigators say a woman reported in July that a video of her taken from video chats she had engaged in last with with Butcher had been posted to a porn-sharing website. 

