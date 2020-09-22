OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials in the Omaha bedroom community of Blair are reporting a coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home, with at least 24 residents and staff infected.
The Three Rivers Public Health Department reported the outbreak at Crowell Memorial Home in Blair. The facility is licensed for 108 assisted living and skilled nursing beds.
Another Blair facility was the site of one of the first nursing home outbreaks in Nebraska. Carter Place in Blair temporarily closed after 13 residents and six staff members tested positive in the spring.