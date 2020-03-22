LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Lincoln are investigation after two violins and a bow worth nearly $25,000 together were stolen from a local music shop.
The instruments were stolen from Capital City Strings sometime between Christmas and Wednesday.
The more valuable of the two violins is a brown 2001 one crafted by Marilyn Wallin, an award-winning violin maker who lives and works in Lincoln. It's worth an estimated $18,000.
The second violin, which was last seen around Christmas, is a 1919 Neff Philadelphia violin, valued at $3,000. The vintage bow from German maker Nurenberg is valued at $3,500.