LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say someone threw a rock through a window of the downtown Lincoln headquarters of the Nebraska Republican Party the fourth act of vandalism at the office in two years.
The state party’s executive director, Ryan Hamilton, said three people were inside Wednesday when the brick went through a window in his office. Hamilton was not in the office.
Lincoln police spokeswoman Officer Erin Spilker said evidence did not indicate the vandalism was related to a political statement.
Police estimated the damage at $200 but Hamilton said repairs would likely cost more because a contractor might be needed to fix the building's older windows.