BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has told Bellevue University and other schools that it intends to disapprove the enrollment of new GI Bill students.
The VA said Monday the schools have given erroneous, deceptive or misleading information to prospective students. The sanction wouldn't affect current GI Bill students.
The university says the VA warning stems from a state allegation that school promotional material misled prospective students about the accreditation status for its Bachelor of Science in nursing program.
A spokeswoman says the university “categorically denies the allegations that we misled or would mislead any student.”