OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials in the Omaha area are allocating $10 million of unspent federal coronavirus relief aid for rent, food aid and mental health services.
Douglas County Board member Mike Boyle said many people continue to be evicted from their homes despite a federal moratorium. And he described Tuesday’s decision to give $2 million in rent and mortgage assistance to the Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless to distribute as “a rare opportunity” to help people who are “really hurting.”
Another $6 million will be earmarked for mental health, although the details haven’t been finalized. The board also unanimously approved allowing $2 million to the the Food Bank for the Heartland.