BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — A central Nebraska mayor who's awaiting a criminal trial has been recalled, according to unofficial results.

Officials said after Tuesday's count that 619 people voted to recall Broken Bow Mayor Jonathon Berghorst and 400 voted against the idea.

The recall petitions said Berghorst had created a hostile work environment for city employees and showed no respect for the employees or members of the city's volunteer boards. He denied the accusations.

Berghorst has pleaded not guilty to allegations that he threatened the job of a police officer investigating a fight outside a bar for which the mayor also has been charged. 

Tags

In other news

Unofficial results say voters recalled mayor awaiting trial

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — A central Nebraska mayor who's awaiting a criminal trial has been recalled, according to unofficial results.Officials said after Tuesday's count that 619 people voted to recall Broken Bow Mayor Jonathon Berghorst and 400 voted against the idea.The recall petitions sai…

Suspect arrested in 2000 shooting death of Omaha man

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in the slaying of an Omaha man more than 19 years ago.Fifty-one-year-old Christopher Martin was arrested Tuesday. He's charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 5, 2000, killing of Todd Schumacher.Douglas County Court records don't list th…

New push for Western Nebraska Economic Development group

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Some government officials are trying to reinvigorate efforts to promote economic development in western Nebraska.Regional elected or appointed officials and economic development service providers have been invited to a meeting Thursday in the Scottsbluff City Council…

Car driver dies after collision with city snow machine

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) —  Authorities say a driver died after his car collided with city snow removal machine in Beatrice.First responders were dispatched just after 2 a.m. Sunday on a report that the driver was pinned inside the wreckage of his car. The city machine was removing ridged snow fr…

Mom sues city, county over police chase crash death of son

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The mother of a Nebraska teenager killed when a stolen vehicle crashed during a police chase is seeking $1 million each from Lincoln police and Lancaster County.Brandy Yost filed claims last month that said the officers involved in the December 2018 chase on Interstate 8…

State mulls limits on visitors at 2 western Nebraska parks

OGALLALA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is considering limiting the number of visitors at Lake McConaughy and adjacent Lake Ogallala.The commission says the high number of visitors in 2018 and 2019 stretched public safety, basic sanitation services, shower facilities, ca…