UNL now offering hunting equipment rentals to public

LARNED, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a Nebraska man involved in a fight with a sheriff's deputy who fired shots at him has been arrested.Authorities say the shooting happened early Saturday following a traffic stop near the west-central Kansas town of Larned.A KBI news…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Want to try your hand at waterfowl or turkey hunting, but leery of the expense of buying blinds and decoys?The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has a solution. UNL's Outdoor Adventure Center is now offering that equipment for rent to the public. Rentals had previously been…
ELMWOOD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in southeastern Nebraska say two Elmwood men accused of repeatedly throwing a dog into an ice-covered lake have been charged with animal cruelty.The Gosper County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old James Pollock and 19-year-old Austin Vanburen were charged Jan…
OGALLALA, Neb. (AP) — A proposal by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission would drastically limit overnight campers and beachgoers at Nebraska's largest reservoir, Lake McConaughy in western Nebraska.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal authorities say an Arizona man was allowed to board his flight after a loaded handgun was found in his bag at a security checkpoint at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Scottsbluff's former city manager likely will temporarily return to oversee city operations while officials look to permanently fill the position.The City Council voted Thursday to authorize current City Manager Nathan Johnson to make an offer to former City Manager …
KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Officials have approved a permit that will allow a Hastings company to operate a gravel pit just east of Kearney despite objections from some neighbors.The Kearney City Council voted Tuesday night to grant a conditional use permit sought by Vontz Paving.Neighbors of the …
LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says three traffic stops along Interstate 80 in south-central Nebraska just hours apart netted thousands of dollars worth of drugs and fraudulent credit cards and led to the arrests of four people.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police are looking for a man they believe tried to abduct a woman as she jogged in near Hanscom Park in midtown Omaha.