UNL now offering hunting equipment rentals to public

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Want to try your hand at waterfowl or turkey hunting, but leery of the expense of buying blinds and decoys?

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has a solution. UNL's Outdoor Adventure Center is now offering that equipment for rent to the public. Rentals had previously been offered for about a year only to the university’s students.

Hunting gear currently available for rent includes a pop-up blind, layout blind, duck decoy set of 14 birds and a jake/hen turkey decoy combination.

Each is individually available to the public for $6 per day, $12 for three days or $16 for a full week.

