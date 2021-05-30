OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A town southwest of Omaha is poised to double in size and add nearly 3,000 people after the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled in its favor in an annexation dispute with its home county.

The high court ruled Friday that a lower court failed to consider future development plans in the area that Gretna sought to annex.

Gretna has about 4,400 residents and sought in 2017 to annex nearly 3,000 acres that include housing subdivisions.

Sarpy County filed a lawsuit challenging the annexation over 22 parcels of agricultural land. State law says cities can annex only “urban or suburban" land.

