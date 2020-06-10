FAIRBURY, Neb. (AP) — Storms that brought strong winds, hail and heavy rain to Nebraska overnight also formed a weak tornado that briefly grazed farmland west of Fairbury in southeastern Nebraska.
The National Weather Service reports that the tornado was spotted around 6 p.m. Tuesday. There were no reports of damage or injuries with the twister.
Weather Service meteorologist Brett Albright said damage reports across the eastern half of the state were minor and included mostly downed tree limbs from strong winds and gusts — one which reached 91 mph at the Fairbury airport.
The high winds left thousands of customers in the state without power.